Takeia Sutton, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Takeia Sutton, a 23-year-old woman, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a shooting in the northeastern part of the city, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted that the incident happened in the 400 block of Cedars of Lebanon Road sometime before 7 a.m.
Surveillance footage showed Sutton and an unknown man arrive at a parking lot in a light-colored Dodge sport-utility vehicle with a dark or dirty front driver’s side wheel.
After the shooting, the man then drove away, leaving Sutton in the parking lot.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the killing.
