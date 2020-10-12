Stamps receives endorsement from Hinds County Democratic Party

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman has gotten a major boost in his efforts to become the next District 66 House member.
On October 12, the Hinds County Democratic Party endorsed De’Keither Stamps in the Mississippi House 66 special election.
“Stamps has been a voice of reason, compassion and patriotism during his national service in the U.S. military and locally on the Jackson City Council,” wrote Jacqueline Amos, chair of the county Democratic executive committee.
She went on to say that Stamps, if elected, would “caucus with the Democrats and side with Democratic Party principles on issues like public education funding, Medicaid expansion and repairing our aging infrastructure.”
Stamps, who currently represents Jackson’s Ward Four, will face Robert C. “Bob” Lee Jr., in an October 13 runoff.
In September, Stamps came in first in a six-way race to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Jarvis Dortch, who resigned in July.
Stamps carried 750 votes in that race, compared to Lee’s 493.
