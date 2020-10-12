Rep. Thompson: Trump promotes right-wing extremism ‘every day he is in the White House’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview with Rev. Al Sharpton this weekend, Rep. Bennie Thompson stated that President Trump promotes the ideology of right-wing extremists.
The congressman was on PoliticsNation to discuss a recent Homeland Security report deeming white supremacy the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland.”
“This president, Rev. Al, has fostered that mindset that it’s alright to be a right-wing extremist in America because Donald Trump promotes that kind of ideology,” Thompson said.
Sharpton then asked Thompson if he was concerned that there are white supremicts groups which are a “real and present danger” to the American people.
“Oh, there’s no question about it Reverend Al,” Thompson responded.
He then said that the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified 175 right-wing extremismist groups in American. “Those groups are militias, those groups are the Bougaloo Bois, those groups are the Proud Boys. All of those groups have manifested themselves under the Trump administration.”
According to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, the group prohibits “racist, white supremacist or violent activity.” They instead say they only wish to spread an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda.
They recently received national attention after President Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” when he was asked to condemn white supremacy during the first presidential debate with Joe Biden. He would later tell reporters, “I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work."
The Bougaloo Bois is described as a far-right, anti-government movement which seeks to “incite, a second American Civil War.” Two members of the organization were arrested in September for allegedly conspiring and attempting to become assets to a foreign terrorist organization.
“Donald Trump promotes that kind of ideology every day he is in the White House,” Thompson said.
