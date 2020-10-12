Police chief talks about rising crime rate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ninety-nine.
That’s how many homicides the Capitol City has seen so far this year.
Police Chief James Davis calls that statistic sad and disturbing.
“It’s very sad, when you go to these crime scenes you see families are broken," said Chief Davis.
Last year the total number of homicides for the Capitol City was 83.
Chief Davis said there’s a number of factors causing the surge in homicides in 2020.
“With the pandemic, and with people not having jobs, the stress on people that’s the only way I can think of what’s going on,” the chief expressed. “The stress and tensions flare and they react, and after they react, someone loses their life.”
The chief also claims a lot of the homicides are difficult for JPD to prevent because they happen inside a home, usually between loved ones or friends.
In fact, Davis points out that most of the violence this year comes from domestic situations, or involve interpersonal relationships.
“We had one this past weekend where a son shot another in the head inside of their home," Davis recalled. "We had homicides where a kid killed his mother, a friend shooting a friend, it’s difficult to police that.”
The city’s top cop calls the violence senseless and believes majority of the homicides this year could’ve been prevented.
“When we apprehend them (suspects) they have no remorse," Davis explained. "They tell us it’s because we were into it, or we had a conflict and I shot him, and that’s it, so I don’t know their mindset.”
JPD is increasing its efforts to curb crime.
One measure in place is called Operation Safe Street. It’s where police patrol high crime areas all throughout the day.
Davis said they’ve also taken hundreds of guns off the street, which coincidentally ended up in the hands of convicted felons.
The chief is also encouraging the public to do the same to help stop the violence.
“I’m asking people just to walk away," Davis expressed. "Think before you react. If you have a conflict with anybody, just walk away and live another day. That’s what I’m asking citizens right now, just walk away and live another day.”
