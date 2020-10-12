Monises Castillo, 43

Monises Castillo, 43
Crime scene tape. (Source: Raycom images)
By C.J. LeMaster | October 12, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 12:55 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monises Castillo, a 43-year-old man, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to police.

The Jackson Police Department tweeted that the incident happened in the 400 block of Roland Avenue sometime before 7:30 a.m.

The social media post revealed Castillo had been shot multiple times.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive for the killing.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.