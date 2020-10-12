Monises Castillo, 43

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monises Castillo, a 43-year-old man, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted that the incident happened in the 400 block of Roland Avenue sometime before 7:30 a.m.
The social media post revealed Castillo had been shot multiple times.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Investigators believe robbery was the motive for the killing.
