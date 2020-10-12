Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be the last really warm day for a little while as temperatures go close to 90 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies tonight and a warm start to this week, but much cooler weather will end the week. Now through Thursday, expect sunny weather with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s as the first cold front in a pair impacts our area. Later this week, another stronger cold front will drop across the area Friday. This will push temperatures way down into the 40s at night and in the mornings going into the weekend and highs only in the 60s. There isn’t much rain to come by in the forecast. In fact, don’t expect to see any rain this week. Today’s high was 88 degrees, but we won’t be seeing weather this warm for a while going forward. Average high is 78 and the average low is 54. Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 6:29pm.