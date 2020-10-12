Mississippi inmate dies after being hospitalized earlier this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has died while in prison.
Krysta Lesherri Chewe, 47, died Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson where she had been hospitalized earlier this year.
The cause and the manner of her death will be determined by an autopsy.
Chewe was sentenced on Dec. 10, 2019, in Pontotoc County to 20 years for a manslaughter conviction and five years probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
