Kionta Alexander, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kionta Alexander, a 27-year-old man, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue sometime before 6 p.m.
Investigators believe Alexander was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle and died at the scene.
The gunman, 29-year-old Kashun McGee, has been arrested and charged with murder.
