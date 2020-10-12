Kionta Alexander, 27

Kionta Alexander, 27
One person was killed in Algiers near the Behrman area overnight on Oct. 1. (Source: NOPD)
By C.J. LeMaster | October 12, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:07 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kionta Alexander, a 27-year-old man, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to police.

The Jackson Police Department tweeted the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue sometime before 6 p.m.

Investigators believe Alexander was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle and died at the scene.

The gunman, 29-year-old Kashun McGee, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.