JPD, local churches participate in ‘Faith and Blue Weekend’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department and local churches are working together to reduce crime as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend.
The national event continues Monday, with faith leaders and police gathering on the steps of police headquarters for prayer.
National Faith and blue Weekend is sponsored by the Department of Justice as part of National Crime Awareness Month.
The hope is to make the city stronger by unifying communities and connecting law enforcement and residents through local houses of worship.
The event wraps up at noon with a midday prayer at JPD HQ.
