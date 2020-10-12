James Bonner, 39

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Bonner, a 39-year-old man, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted the incident took place in the 3200 block of West Capitol Street sometime before 8 a.m.
Investigators believe a disagreement between Bonner’s ex-girlfriend and another man led to the shooting.
Officers detained an undisclosed number of individuals for questioning, but no one has been charged at this time.
