Investigation begins after Jackson man’s death ruled as homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A homicide investigation has begun after the death of a man who was taken to the hospital in July, and died three days later.
On July 2, Jim Antonio Walker was transported to University Medical Center from Lake Glenn Dr. He was not responsive.
Walker died on July 5.
After an autopsy the state medical examiner ruled Walker’s death a was homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.
The Jackson Police Department has opened an investigation into this homicide, they do not yet have suspects.
