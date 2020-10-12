Foote wants to declare violent crime a crisis in capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson city councilman says Jackson’s crime has reached crisis level and is calling for “unprecedented action” to address the problem.
At its October 13 council meeting, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote is expected to introduce a resolution declaring Jackson to have a “crisis of violent crime.”
The resolution calls on the city to exhaust “all available resources from willing local, state and federal authorities.”
The move comes two weeks after Foote initially urged the city to take advantage of Operation Legend, a federal program being offered through the U.S. Attorney’s office.
At the time, he pointed to the city’s 48 percent increase in crime.
“I think that qualifies as a crisis. We should seek assistance from the federal government, who has more money than we will ever have and more manpower than we have,” he said at that meeting. “We need to seek assistance to address this, otherwise, we’re derelict in our duties.”
As of September 27, Jackson has seen increases in violent crime across the spectrum, including a 217 percent increase in carjackings, a 57 percent increase in aggravated assaults, a 44 percent increase in homicides, a 41 percent increase in rape and sexual assaults and a 15 percent uptick in armed robberies, the resolution states.
Further, the resolution states that the Jackson Police Department, as of September 27, “is understaffed by over 100 sworn officers (301 of 402 budgeted),” and has only 41 percent of its budgeted detectives in place.
As of October 12, 100 homicides had been reported in the capital city, making 2020 the deadliest year on record.
At a press conference this afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also addressed the city’s violent crime issue, and credited the problem, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said violent crime across the country has risen as a result of the pandemic and is urging community leaders to help.
An October 12 report from NBC News shows that gun violence has grown during the pandemic.
“In Cincinnati, homicides are more than doubling what they were in 2019. In Louisville, shootings are up 82 percent from 2019. The week after its stay-at-home order took effect, Philadelphia saw 40 shooting incidents, about twice what it typically sees. And Jacksonville, Fla. experienced 17 homicides in March, making it the deadliest March in 15 years,” the article stated.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes also is introducing a resolution urging the city to seek federal help in addressing crime.
Foote was not immediately available for comment.
