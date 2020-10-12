First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; mild mid-week

MONDAY: Ahead of our next front, expect a warmer than normal day across central Mississippi. Morning foggy banks will fade by mid-morning giving way to sunshine to push highs into the middle and upper 80s by afternoon. A cold front will sweep through the area late Monday – but should pass through mainly dry. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY: In the wake of the front moving through, sunshine returns quickly amid highs that will rebound to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the afternoon hours. Clear skies and calm winds will allow for lows to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sun and a few clouds will continue to be the flavor of mid-week as temperatures run in the lower 80s, a touch above average for mid-October standard. A strong cold front is poised to move through late Thursday into early Friday – sparking a chance for a few showers and bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s; lows in the 40s to round out the work week. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s.
