First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; mild mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sun and a few clouds will continue to be the flavor of mid-week as temperatures run in the lower 80s, a touch above average for mid-October standard. A strong cold front is poised to move through late Thursday into early Friday – sparking a chance for a few showers and bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s; lows in the 40s to round out the work week. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s.