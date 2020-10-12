Firing a gun in Jackson could soon get you a ride to Yazoo City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re arrested for a misdemeanor in Jackson, you could soon be transported to Holmes or Yazoo County.
The city of Jackson is considering entering inter-local agreements with Holmes and Yazoo counties to house certain misdemeanor detainees.
The agreements are expected to be brought to the council at its October 13 meeting.
According to a copy of the orders, the city is seeking 25 beds at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility, in Yazoo City, and 12 beds at the Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility in Lexington.
The city would pay between $25 and $31 per occupied bed per day. Costs would include all supplies, equipment, health screenings, blankets, water, food and clothing provided to the detainees, city documents say.
Jackson can’t house the misdemeanor detainees at the Raymond Detention Center due to the county’s consent decree.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the beds are needed to create more space, so police don’t “have to practice a catch and release policy.”
He added that those beds would likely be set aside for those charged with more serious misdemeanor crimes, such as firing guns in the city limits.
“We can’t keep catching and releasing those individuals,” he said. “That’s a problem waiting to happen.”
Lumumba didn’t say how many had been arrested for that crime, but said he hears from residents all the time who say they hear gunshots.
“We are trying to deal with that."
The news comes as Jackson experiences a record in terms of homicides. As of October 12, WLBT reports that 100 homicides have occurred in the city, making it the deadliest year on record.
Hinds County has been under Department of Justice (DOJ) decree since 2016. It was put in place to address several problems at the jail in Raymond, including a shortage of detention officers and overcrowding.
The council’s meeting is 10 a.m., October 13, at Jackson City Hall.
