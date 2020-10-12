Driver escapes through showroom in theft of Dodge Challenger

Driver escapes through showroom in theft of Dodge Challenger
Police say the cars were stolen from Blackburn Motors (Source: Vicksburg Daily News)
By Jacob Gallant | October 12, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 2:08 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are seeking two stolen vehicles taken from Blackburn Motors on Monday morning.

The theft happened around 7 a.m.

Police tell Vicksburg Daily News that a 2020 black Dodge Challenger was driven off the showroom floor through a door.

Witnesses later spotted the vehicle on I-20, but it’s yet to be recovered.

A blue Dodge Ram pickup was also stolen.

If you know anything about this crime, call VPD at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.