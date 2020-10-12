Deadline nears for suggestions to rename Power Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is dropping the name of another elementary school because of ties to the Confederacy.
The deadline for parents and students to suggest a new name for Power APAC Elementary School is Monday.
It’s the only academic and performing arts center in the Jackson Public School District.
It’s currently named after Confederate Colonel John Logan Power.
The district has a renaming committee, who started accepting public nominations on what the new name should be last week.
Changing school names comes as no surprise, as JPS leaders announced years ago they would remove the names of Confederate figures from some schools.
The district has already narrowed down the choices to rename Lee Elementary, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The school will be named after a black leader or activist who is no longer living. That name will be announced next month.
In 2017, a school honoring Jefferson Davis was renamed Barack Obama Magnet Elementary.
