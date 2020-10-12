Continental, Hinds CC offer new paid apprenticeships

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continental has signed an agreement with Hinds Community College to launch two new programs that will support the academic goals and professional development of students who are interested in manufacturing careers.
The Production Apprentice and Mechatronics Apprentice Programs offer paid, on-the-job experience with a global company and industry certifications.
“Continental is proud to partner with Hinds Community College to establish a program that will create a solid foundation for many careers in Mississippi,” said Michael Egner, Plant Manager of the Continental Plant in Clinton.
The Production Apprentice Program will be open to students who are dual-enrolled in high school and HCC’s Industrial Maintenance Program. Initially, the program will be offered to high school juniors and seniors at Clinton High School and Hinds County Career and Technical Center.
The Mechatronics Apprentice Program, a combination of both mechanical and electrical disciplines, is a growing industry within advanced manufacturing. The program will be open to Hinds Community College students who complete the Production Apprentice Program.
“The Hinds Community College team is extremely excited about this partnership,” said Stephen A. Vacik, President of Hinds Community College. “It is a great opportunity for students and we are committed to implementing exceptional programming that allows us to train citizens in Central Mississippi to work with a world class company.”
Both programs require students to balance a 2.5 GPA and 32-hour work week. Participants will receive paid tuition and book fees while in the Apprentice Programs.
In 2017, Continental and HCC introduced the Maintenance Technician Internship Program. Four students spent the summer in Mt. Vernon, Illinois working with specialists at Continental’s tire plant.
Twelve of the interns were promoted to full-time Maintenance Technicians at the new plant in Clinton.
