City teams up with Salvation Army to help Jackson residents avoid eviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and a local faith based charity are working together to help families in the city impacted by COVID-19.
They are helping families to keep a roof over their heads by assisting with their rent.
A prayer with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Salvation Army Major Robert Lyle and Police Chief James Davis ended Monday’s announcement of a new partnership with the organization to provide rental assistance for residents facing challenges with housing during the pandemic.
A grant for more then $517,700 will be distributed through the Salvation Army for those in the city needing help with paying their rent and facing court ordered eviction.
“This right here will allow us to help more people and again it’s just a good thing for this community and it’s good to keep families together,” said Lyle. “No one wants to have to come home and say to their child we’re moving because we can’t afford the rent”.
The funds will help over 200 families.
The mayor is expecting more financial assistance through a $1.4 million dollar planning grant.
“When you’re personally dealing with a circumstance even if it’s court ordered, you don’t want justice personally,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “You want mercy. You want someone to show mercy the way that the Lord shows mercy for us”.
To receive assistance you must be prescreened and schedule an appointment through the Salvation Army.
You must provide a photo ID, Social Security Card, your lease, the court ordered eviction notice, income documentation and recent bills.
It is an effort to prevent more homelessness in the Capital City.
For more information go to www.salvationarmyjackson.org or call 601-982-4881.
