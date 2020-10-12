Brandon Sargent, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Sargent, a 23-year-old man, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after a shooting in the southern part of the city, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted that the shooting took place in the 1100 block of McDowell Circle just after 9:30 p.m.
Investigators believe Sargent and another man got into an argument stemming from a dispute with a woman.
Police recovered guns from the scene but have not yet charged anyone in the case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.