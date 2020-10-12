Authorities identify homicide victim and the person suspected of stealing and killing her unborn child

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her.
They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.
Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. Her baby had been removed from her body.
Now Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child.
They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.
The child died.
Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.
