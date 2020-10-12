Anthony Marshera Gordon, 43

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Marshera Gordon, a 43-year-old man, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a shooting at a parking lot, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted that the incident took place in the 3100 block of Bailey Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.
Gordon and another man, 37-year-old Corey Johnson, got into a fight and both were wounded in the shooting, police said.
Gordon died at the scene.
Johnson was transported to the hospital where his condition stabilized.
Upon his release, police charged Johnson with murder.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.