Adams County hardest hit by Delta, preliminary report shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary damage reports show Adams County bore the brunt of Saturday’s severe weather.
In all, 27 homes in the Mississippi River county were impacted, including three homes that were totally destroyed, while three others were reported to have major damage, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
Meanwhile, one Adams County business was reported to have sustained major damage.
Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, La., on October 9, before heading northeast into the Magnolia State.
The storm brought damaging winds and heavy rain, causing damage in multiple counties. The storm also was said to have produced an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County, according to MEMA reports.
Other counties to receive damage include Claiborne, Jefferson, Lincoln and Wilkinson.
Claiborne officials reported six homes with damage, one mobile home with major damage and one business with minor damage.
In Wilkinson County, four homes sustained major damage, while 14 public roads suffered minor damage.
Lincoln County reported three dwellings with minor damage and two public utilities with major damage.
One home was destroyed in Jefferson County, while one mobile home had minor damage.
MEMA was still assessing damage on the afternoon of October 12.
In the metro area, numerous trees were brought down, and thousands of power outages were reported.
Residents can self-report damage to their respective county emergency management agencies by logging onto MEMA’s website.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.