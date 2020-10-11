‘It’s bitter-sweet:’ Cruisers wrapping up the 24th year of Cruisin’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the last day of Cruisin' the Coast, some cruisers started their morning by signing up for next year’s Cruisin' the Coast 25th anniversary.
Last year, 8,620 cruisers registered but this year only 6,778 were registered. The pandemic and weather concerns caused the slight decrease, but didn’t stop the show.
“So we are down," said Cruisin' the Coast Executive Director Woody Bailey. "I was looking at it when we were planning the event. I figured we would probably be down about a thousand because of COVID-19 then the 800 came along with the storm. So, somewhere in there between those two events, it caused this event to be lower with numbers.”
A non-denominational prayer kicked off the event Sunday at Cruise Central and cruisers parked their classics and set up their chairs. Like many, Wallace Robinson described this year as the most challenging, and keeping his faith was a top priority.
“I’m glad even with Cruisin' the Coast, God is still involved," said Robinson. “The more we involve God, the better this country is going to be."
Cruisin' the Coast Executive Director said the 25th anniversary is already coming along and cruisers should expect only the best.
“We’re going to have some great celebrities in," said Bailey. "Bayou Rivage, been working for years to Jay Leno in, he’ll be coming in. He’s a big car guy, so that’s one thing I can announce.”
