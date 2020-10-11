HPD asking public’s help in locating suspect in homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Alex Carmichael Williams, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jermaine Hunter.
Hunter was killed on June 29, 2020, outside his residence on McCall Street in Hattiesburg.
Williams is considered armed and dangerous, so use caution and do not make contact with him.
Contact Hattiesburg Police, Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (STOP), or your local law enforcement agency with any information on his whereabouts.
