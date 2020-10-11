First Alert Forecast: Clouds will decrease as Delta moves east

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Delta is post-tropical at this point and continues to move away from the region... Although the main impacts have shifted to our east, we’re still going to be dealing with plenty of cloud cover & a few sprinkles/mist to start off our Sunday. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s and will top out near 80° this afternoon as cloud cover gradually decreases through the day.
We’ll be border-line hot to start the work week with highs in the mid-upper 80s Monday afternoon before a cold front brings us back into the low 80s for much of the week. Another cold front will usher in even cooler temperatures by the end of the work week, leaving us near 70 by the start of next weekend! Only a few showers are expected as these two cold fronts pass through.
There is another disturbance in the Atlantic that has a low threat of tropical development in the next 5 days... We’ll keep an eye on it, but for now, no impacts are expected.
