First Alert Forecast: Brighter and mainly dry conditions expected for the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though the remnants of Delta have moved away from the region, about half of the area is still dealing with cloud cover. The clouds will continue to move out of the region this evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the night. The areas where the clouds have cleared faster saw the 80′s today, while the rest of us were in the 70′s. Overnight, we will cool to the middle to upper 60′s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80′s. A few spots could see 90 degrees. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies for our Monday.
A cold front will push through tomorrow which could bring a slight chance for showers. This will help us stay dry and cool for the rest of the work week. Another cold front will likely pass through late Thursday/early Friday which could also spark up a few showers. For the most part, the next 7 days look mainly dry and bright. We are watching out for one disturbance in the tropics. As of now it has a low chance for development.
