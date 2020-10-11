First Alert Forecast: Brighter and mainly dry conditions expected for the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though the remnants of Delta have moved away from the region, about half of the area is still dealing with cloud cover. The clouds will continue to move out of the region this evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the night. The areas where the clouds have cleared faster saw the 80′s today, while the rest of us were in the 70′s. Overnight, we will cool to the middle to upper 60′s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80′s. A few spots could see 90 degrees. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies for our Monday.