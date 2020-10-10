WLBT’s ‘Stormtracker’ damaged after high winds from Hurricane Delta down trees in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the streets of Natchez in the heart of Hurricane Delta, many neighborhoods were in complete darkness after the power was knocked out.
Tree trimmers were out in force trying to keep roads open as numerous trees came down in the high winds.
The usually bustling downtown scene a ghost town partly because of COVID as Delta’s winds and heavy rains pushed away everyone else.
At the Cedarhurst apartments a tree came crashing down on tenants just before 11 pm.
Mary Jackson Leah Peoples said,“It woke me up out of a dead sleep and I had to go and check on my neighbor Mr. Cyrus. The tree was in his house. He’s got a tree laying inside his house. Came right through his roof so he’s out of there.”
Luckily, no one was hurt.
At the peak of the storm, Entergy reported just over 5,000 homes and businesses without power.
Some couldn’t turn on the lights if they wanted to.
This house on Meadowood Lane crushed by a giant tree.
Crystal Davis said, “We heard this big crash. We got up, we thought it was maybe thunder. We came outside to look and when we looked outside we noticed a tree was on the house. I think the front end of the house is crushed in.””
The residents were able to escape unscathed.
I have to stop right there. That crashing sound, another tree falling on the same street where the tree crushed the house.
Let’s back up.
While I was interviewing the neighbor, my photographer Tracey James was in the street getting video.
The last time I saw him, he was standing where the tree fell. My heart sank.
Thankfully Tracey was okay. Our Stormtracker however was not, crushed by falling limbs.
The risks we take to get you the news sometimes comes with very close calls.
