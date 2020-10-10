Trees downed, power outages reported in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Delta unleashed her fury leaving a big mess behind in parts of Warren County.
In Vicksburg, power lines were knocked down due to strong winds that swept through the area.
A massive tree is down on Enchanted Drive. The tree snapped in half and came crashing down, blocking road.
More than 30 trees were uprooted in the county and more than a dozen in the city.
The good news, no one was injured
The bad news, many people are still without power.
I spoke with one business owner who says he is losing hundreds of dollars because he has no electricity.
Rujul Patel said, “Without power we can’t make any sells. We had a backup battery thing where we ran some credit cards so if we are not going to get power we just have to close down in the next 30 minutes.”
Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore said, “Right now, we have several, several road blocks in the city and several trees down and some trees are entrapped in power lines. We have several barricades put up to block some of the dangerous areas.”
In some areas live wires are on the ground, barricades and signs are up to keep drivers away.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.