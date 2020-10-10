Tree falls on Natchez apartment complex; No injuries reported

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Firetrucks and rescue crews are on the scene in Natchez after a tree fell on an apartment building.
It happened at the Cedarhurst Apartment Complex Friday evening as a small squall came through the area due to Hurricane Delta.
Around 140 households around Natchez have lost power according to Entergy but, for the most part, the area has fared well so far.
There is also a report from MEMA of trees falling on homes in Wilkinson County, Jefferson County and Adams County.
This is a developing story.
