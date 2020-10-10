Strong winds from Delta topple trees across Miss.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Strong winds from Hurricane Delta toppled trees across Mississippi overnight Friday night and Saturday morning.
One tree came crashing down on top of a WLBT news vehicle in Natchez. Luckily, no one was harmed.
Firetrucks and rescue crews rushed to the scene in Natchez after a tree fell on an apartment building.
It happened at the Cedarhurst Apartment Complex Friday evening as a small squall came through the area due to Hurricane Delta.
Franklin County also saw some snapped trees. There was a report of a tornado sighting in the county, but that has not been confirmed.
There is also a report from MEMA of trees falling on homes in Wilkinson County, Jefferson County and Adams County.
WLBT’s Courtney Ann Jackson found a tree down in the Manhattan Road area of Jackson just after 2 a.m.
She also reported a tree fell on a power line on Raymond Road near Forest Hill Road around 4:15 a.m.
She then reported that traffic lights were down on Maddox and Raymond Roads in Jackson.
In Natchez, a home was damaged but the family made it out safely.
In Copiah County, a tree fell across Highway 28.
And over in Vicksburg, a tree came down across Enchanted Drive.
