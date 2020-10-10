Strong winds from Delta topple trees across Miss.

Storm damage in Natchez (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | October 9, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 8:19 AM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Strong winds from Hurricane Delta toppled trees across Mississippi overnight Friday night and Saturday morning.

One tree came crashing down on top of a WLBT news vehicle in Natchez. Luckily, no one was harmed.

Firetrucks and rescue crews rushed to the scene in Natchez after a tree fell on an apartment building.

It happened at the Cedarhurst Apartment Complex Friday evening as a small squall came through the area due to Hurricane Delta.

Franklin County also saw some snapped trees. There was a report of a tornado sighting in the county, but that has not been confirmed.

There is also a report from MEMA of trees falling on homes in Wilkinson County, Jefferson County and Adams County.

WLBT’s Courtney Ann Jackson found a tree down in the Manhattan Road area of Jackson just after 2 a.m.

She also reported a tree fell on a power line on Raymond Road near Forest Hill Road around 4:15 a.m.

She then reported that traffic lights were down on Maddox and Raymond Roads in Jackson.

In Natchez, a home was damaged but the family made it out safely.

In Copiah County, a tree fell across Highway 28.

And over in Vicksburg, a tree came down across Enchanted Drive.

