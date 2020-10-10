Southern Pine Electric reports 6,900 customers without power

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Pine Electric reported that Hurricane Delta caused thousands of power outages for their customers across the state.
The company says there are 6,900 people without power as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday, but crews are on the scene working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
They ask those in damaged areas to follow these safety guidelines as power is restored:
· Follow social distancing guidelines and please stay at least six feet away from linemen and other workers.
· Do not stack debris on top of downed power lines during clean up as this will delay restoration.
· When driving past SPE linemen or other workers, use extreme caution and reduce speed.
· Do not go near downed power lines.
· Please remember that COVID-19 does not stop for severe weather, so be diligent in taking precautions for your safety and the safety of others.
· Please refrain from sightseeing during this time.
To stay abreast of the latest information, visit them online at southernpine.coop to see their outage viewer.
