More than 48,000 people in the state without power, cooperative reports

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 48,000 people in the state are reported without power this morning, after Hurricane Delta blew through the area.
“The majority of the outages are in the western area of the state. Our system continues to assess the damage and the need for outside assistance,” according to Ron Stewart, senior vice president of communications, with the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi.
Stewart went on to say that crews will begin restoring power with the help of employees from cooperatives not affected by the storm. If needed, out-of-state crews are also ready to assist.
Delta made landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast Friday evening, and came through Mississippi early Saturday. The storm caused down trees, power outages and other damage. Trees were reported to have fallen on homes in Natchez and other parts of Adams County, Wilkinson County and Jefferson County, as well as in Hinds County. Around 2 a.m., a felled tree was found in the Manhattan Road area.
