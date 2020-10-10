Jackson police respond to shooting call on Meadowlane Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police responded to a shooting call at Meadowlane Drive and Marianna Avenue early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.
It is reported that several people ran out of a home screaming and tried to reach the man police handcuffed.
Police were able to break the up group.
No additional information has been released about exactly what happened nor what the charges might be.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
