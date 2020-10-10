Dozens of trees down, two injured as Delta passes through Wilkinson Co.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mattie Powell, EMA Director for Wilkinson County said a woman drove into a downed tree she could not see due to severe weather conditions.
There was also a small child in the car. They had minor injuries.
Powell says one person was trapped between two trees and had to be rescued by first responders. But she says so far no major injuries have been reported.
Powell says there are at least 80 trees that have been leveled.
Several mobile homes in the Centreville and Woodville area have moderate to major damage.
A tree lodged into a home in Woodville. Several roads and highways were also blocked by trees.
