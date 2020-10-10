Crews work to restore power in the metro after Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of residents throughout the state were left without power due to Hurricane Delta.
Power crews spent the day restoring power to neighborhoods that were in the dark.
With their helmets on and bucket trucks in the air, that’s how one crew spent majority of its day restoring power in a neighborhood at the intersection on Old Canton and Westbrook Roads.
It’s a welcoming sight for James Gray, his power has been out since 4 in the morning.
“The truck is here and they are working, but I have no idea when it’ll be back on.”
The strong winds from Hurricane Delta caused this tree to topple over which took down a powerline causing the outage.
“Being selfish I was just glad I had a generator as do four of my neighbors. They have generators in their house but everybody else on the block are in the dark.”
Early Saturday morning more than 50,000 people in the state were without power.
However, that number slowly decreased throughout the day as crews worked to flip the power switch back on.
For Gray the darkness came as a bit of a disruption.
“Well it’s really inconvenient because we have no internet so you can’t watch TV but the main thing would be that you have no air.”
Power crews plan to work throughout the night to fix this issue.
Gray says he already has an idea of the first thing he’s going to do once the lights are back on again.
“I guess we’ll watch what football we can, or if it’s coming on tomorrow we’ll watch what church service we can.”
