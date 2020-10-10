Coast mom births baby en route to the hospital

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Welcoming a baby into the world is an exciting occasion. But one Coast couple got a little more excitement than they bargained for when their baby boy decided he was coming sooner than expected.
Jaquariuan Robinson Jr. is a 6 pound, 14 ounce bundle of joy, who just couldn’t wait to enter the world.
He was so eager, in fact, he not only came a month early, he couldn’t even wait until his parents got to the hospital.
“He said I’m coming, make room," said mom Precious Stanton.
Jaquariuan’s grand entrance all began Thursday morning when Stanton’s water broke. But, she was in denial that she was in labor. By the time she and her boyfriend hopped in their truck, and started rushing toward the hospital, baby Jaquariuan was already on the way.
“My body started pushing and that’s when I started pushing, and we got up there by Popeyes and his head came out and I was just like ‘Is he here? Is he here?’ and he came on out.” said Stanton.
Stanton couldn’t believe it.
“I felt like I was on a movie, and it was just so unreal, and he was here. He was here. He just popped out." said Stanton.
Proud dad, Jaquariuan Robinson, shot video as they arrived at Ocean Springs Hospital. He’s still in shock after the wild ride.
“His head popped out around Popeyes," said Robison. “I looked down one time and seen something sticking out, I didn’t want to look down no more absolutely none whatsoever.”
While this wasn’t the birth the couple had planned for, they couldn’t be happier with the outcome.
“He’s healthy, I’m healthy," said Stanton. “No one got hurt in the process. And we’re here.”
And it’s a day they won’t forget.
“It was an experience," said Stanton. "Something truly amazing that I know I’m going to be talking about for the rest of my life.”
Baby Jaquariuan’s big sister was also in the car during the birth, and parents say she’s also doing fine, just excited to meet her new brother.
