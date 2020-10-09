Woman killed, man injured in Hinds County crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after a fatal crash in Hinds County on Friday morning, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Springridge Road near Davis Road.

Deputies say a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in the crash. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Lacey Adams.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The cause of the fatal collision on Springride Rd. is under investigation. Female driver of the Toyota Camry deceased. Male driver of blue Chevy Corvette transported to UMMC with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/eapZFKH4qx — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) October 9, 2020

HCSO on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Springridge Rd. near Davis Rd. One person deceased on scene and one transported to UMMC, condition unknown. Coroner notified and MHP responding to assist. — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) October 9, 2020

