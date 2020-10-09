Woman killed, man injured in Hinds County crash
Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after a fatal crash in Hinds County on Friday morning, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened on Springridge Road near Davis Road.
Deputies say a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in the crash. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Lacey Adams.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
