Woman killed, man injured in Hinds County crash

Scene of fatal crash in Hinds County
Scene of fatal crash in Hinds County(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Dixon
Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after a fatal crash in Hinds County on Friday morning, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Springridge Road near Davis Road.

Deputies say a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in the crash. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Lacey Adams.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

