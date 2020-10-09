State fair adjusts hours, opens Coliseum for campers as Delta approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the Mississippi State Fair in full swing and Hurricane Delta on the way, plans are being adjusted once again.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the fair’s precautions regarding the potential for severe weather this weekend.
- Gates will close at 10 p.m. Friday.
- Gates will open at noon Saturday.
- Coliseum will be open for anyone camping on fairgrounds overnight. Social distancing will be enforced.
Gipson says the majority of people at the fair have been safe so far and have been adhering to social distancing. He also discussed the security across the fairgrounds, which has been bolstered by Capitol Police this year.
He says after the storm passes, it appears the weather will remain nice for the remainder of the fair.
