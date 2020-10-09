Victim in Vicksburg restaurant shootout dies; suspect on the loose

Victim in Vicksburg restaurant shootout dies; suspect on the loose
James Earl Winters, 29 (Source: Vicksburg Police Department)
By Justin Dixon | October 9, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:36 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the three victims of a Vicksburg restaurant shootout died from his injuries on Friday.

The Vicksburg Police Department identified the victim as 31-year-old Wade Carter.

Police say Carter was shot twice outside of LD’s Kitchen. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs declared LD’s restaurant as a public nuisance during a press conference on Thursday.

The suspect of the shooting, 29-year-old, James Earl Winters is still at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

