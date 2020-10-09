Victim in Vicksburg restaurant shootout dies; suspect on the loose

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the three victims of a Vicksburg restaurant shootout died from his injuries on Friday.
The Vicksburg Police Department identified the victim as 31-year-old Wade Carter.
Police say Carter was shot twice outside of LD’s Kitchen. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs declared LD’s restaurant as a public nuisance during a press conference on Thursday.
The suspect of the shooting, 29-year-old, James Earl Winters is still at large.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.