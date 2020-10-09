Vicksburg under curfew beginning at midnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A citywide curfew has been put in place for Friday for the city of Vicksburg, due to the threat of bad weather from Hurricane Delta.
The curfew will be in place from midnight to 7 a.m., Saturday morning.
The only people allowed out during that time are those traveling to and from work, for emergencies, or seeking shelter from the storm.
Citations may be issued for violations, according to a Vicksburg news release.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Friday before turning toward Mississippi.
