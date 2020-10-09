Stokes asks City of Brandon to help pay after man drives into Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The congregation at Terry Road Community Church is trying to pick up the pieces after a car ran the length of the building, destroying many of their valuables.
Police say the car was driven by 18-year-old Javonte Miles after they tried to pull him over for driving erratically and not having a license plate.
Investigators say officers from Brandon, Richland and Pearl followed Miles on I-20 to I-55 and to the Daniel Lake exit. Officers spiked the tires, but the driver continued.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference Thursday to bring attention to the number of times he has asked for surrounding municipalities not to chase into Jackson.
“For years we’ve been asking these small times to stop chasing into Jackson, they’ve killed people, they’re destroying property and this is an example," he stated. "They’ve come in God’s house and they’ve devastated it.”
“I heard a noise. I see a gray car flew past, and then I see two police officers, then three. They were like side by side, like two then three then two then three, like side by side. I counted 15 cars," said a witness to the accident. "And they pushed me and another car off the road.”
Stokes and church members asked for the City of Brandon to step up and help with the costs but Brandon Police Chief William Thompson says the damages are usually covered by the suspect’s insurance.
Miles is now out on bond on numerous charges.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.