Some Natchez Trace parkway sites to close due to Hurricane Delta

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Some sites along the Natchez Trace Parkway will close Friday and Saturday as Hurricane Delta makes an impact.
It is reported that Rocky Springs and Jeff Busby campgrounds will close by 12 p.m. and Mount Locust will at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Officials say these locations will remain closed on Saturday and may reopen on Sunday based on weather conditions.
The Parkway Visitor Center in Tupelo, MS will also be closed on Saturday, October 10 with plans to reopen Sunday, October 11.
Travelers are advised to avoid using the Natchez Trace Parkway as Hurricane Delta hits the region due to the possibility of falling trees and other obstructions on the Parkway.
For additional information and updates regarding the status of the Natchez Trace Parkway, visit www.nps.gov/natr, Facebook @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS, or call (662) 680-4027.
