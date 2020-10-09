Salvation Army prepared to assist storm victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Organizations across Mississippi are ready to help victims who could be affected by Hurricane Delta.
The Salvation Army says they’re ready to help despite the fact that they have been stretched thin this hurricane season.
“With the third major storm coming into our area this season it’s been challenging staying ready, and ready, and ready and ready,” said Major Bradly Caldwell, Salvation Army. “We have about 20 plus palettes of MREs in our warehouse and ready to distribute those meals ready to eat that folks can take with them and have a meal that they need later.”
Major Caldwell says that three teams are ready in South Mississippi, just in case, the storm veers east.
