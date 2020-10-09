Ridgeland annexation tentatively approved

Ridgeland, Miss. (WLBT) - Opponents of the Ridgeland annexation have 10 days to file an appeal, or the city’s plans to annex approximately 4.89 miles of unincorporated property in south Madison County.
Madison County Chancery Judge James Walker ruled that the annexation is “reasonable and required by the public convenience and necessity,” and said that if no appeal is submitted within 10 days, the judgment will be filed as is in the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.
The decision comes just shy of a year after the Ridgeland board of aldermen approved annexing territory west of the city near the Madison County/Hinds County line.
“We’re elated the court approved our request for annexation,” said Ridgeland Alderman at-Large D.I. Smith. “The fight is not over. NCL Waste can still appeal to the state supreme court.”
The judge’s decision could be a major blow to NCL Waste and the Bilberry Limited Partnership.
NCL is attempting to build a solid waste landfill along North County Line Road, on property owned by Bilberry. The acreage is located in the proposed annexed area.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGree previously came out against the landfill. McGee could not be reached for comment after business hours.
Smith said he was unsure how the court’s ruling would impact NCL’s plans. He said that the landfill still must be approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).
“It does not automatically kill the landfill,” he said.
About 250 residents would be taken in as a result of the expansion of the city limits.
McGee said previously that the city’s plans to annex the territory had been in the Ridgeland Area Master Plan (RAMP) since 2008.
City officials also argued that the proposed annexation area is the only path of growth for the city, which is bordered by the city of Madison to the north, Jackson to the south and the Barnett Reservoir to the east.
Additionally, city witnesses testified that Ridgeland needed to take in the territory to protect its infrastructure investments. In the last decade, the city has acquired two water systems in that area and has spent millions to improve them.
