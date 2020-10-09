Pike County Safe Room opens as Hurricane Delta approaches

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Community Safe Room in Magnolia opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. It is located at 2017 Quinlivan Road.
Residents can stay until it closes on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Emergency management officials ask those who come to bring any comfort items and medications that are needed.
Cots and blankets will be provided as well as meals by the Red Cross.
Masks will be required. Those without a mask will be provided one.
Social distancing between families will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be readily available.
