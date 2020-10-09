Miss. governor responds to Biden’s claim that Harris is fit to serve as VP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves responded to Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s tweet about Kamala Harris.
Biden tweeted his support of Harris after the 2020 Vice Presidential debate, “Folks, there was only one person on last night’s debate stage who’s fit to serve as Vice President — and her name is @KamalaHarris.”
In response, Gov. Reeves wrote:
"This may be the most ridiculous statement a candidate for President has made in 2020—and that is a high bar! 63 million Americans - many of them from my state—voted in 2016 and elected him to serve. The people, not politicians, get to decide who is “fit to serve.”
Reeves went on to say Biden opposes Vice President Mike Pence because he “is a true conservative.”
“Biden believes Mike Pence is unfit to serve because Mike believes in the power of prayer. Because Mike believes in the sanctity of life. Because Mike believes in religious freedom. Biden believes Mike Pence is unfit to serve because Mike is a true conservative.”
Reeves says Pence is “God-fearing” and a “true patriot.”
“I know Mike Pence, the @VP, but I also know Mike the man. I know Mike is not only fit to serve: he is God-fearing, a true patriot, and cares about his fellow Americans! One reason Mississippians are going to overwhelmingly vote to re-elect the POTUS!”
The second debate of the 2020 presidential election will be Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
