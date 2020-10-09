MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Byram man

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Eddie Buie of Byram on Thursday.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say Buie was last seen Monday morning on Pebble Cove. He was last seen wearing a beige hat, beige shirt, and beige shoes.
Family members say Buie suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Buie contact Byram Police Department at 601-372-2327.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.