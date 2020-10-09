As Louisiana evacuees flee storm, Vicksburg hotels start to fill up

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours before Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana, some Vicksburg hotels began filling up with people seeking a safe place to ride out the storm.
David King’s drive from Turkey Creek -- a community near Alexandria -- served a dual purpose: establish a staging area to help restore power after the high winds blow through, and keep his family close.
King has seen a lot of that devastation already this year.
“It’s overbearing, sometimes, when you go right in after the storm gets there, and you see what people have lost and casualties, things of that nature," King said.
This year’s unusually active hurricane season has King, who works as a transmission lineman, out for days at a time.
Whenever possible, his family comes with him: his wife, kids, and a bit of normalcy during Mother Nature’s violent season.
“To have them come and escape and get away and to come be with us during these times, it’s a major, major help," King said.
Those fleeing the storm also provide a major boost for a hospitality industry that’s still trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet situation. We love the business, but we hate the reason that we’re getting the business," said Lynn Foley, executive director of sales and marketing for Southern Hospitality Services, which owns and operates several hotels in Vicksburg.
King said he remains grateful for the work, too, but dealing with back-to-back storms and the aftermath that follows takes a toll.
“Got a lot of tired men, but that’s our job. And it makes it easier when your wife and kids come down and spend time with you. And try to get them away from the major part of this storm,” King said.
