Jackson school named after Confederate colonel accepting nominations for new name

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Jackson public school named for a Confederate military officer will get a new name.
The school is now named after Confederate Colonel John Logan Power. The school’s site-based committee is serving as the School Renaming Committee.
They began accepting public nominations for the new name October 6th. The nomination phase will close Monday, October 12th.
You will have to complete the Power Elementary School Renaming Nomination Form to submit a nomination. That form is on the JPS website.
Power APACE is the district’s only academic and performing arts center.
