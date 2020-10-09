Jackson City Council pushing for new way for customers to pay water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents across the city of Jackson could soon have another option for paying their water bills.
The city council is urging the administration to investigate installing self-service kiosks at strategic points across the city.
The idea was discussed at a meeting of the council’s Water and Sewer Ad-Hoc Committee meeting on October 8.
Public works has been looking into kiosks for about a year, but the idea has taken on more urgency thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a great idea and we’re looking forward to seeing a specific proposal from the administration,” said Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.
Officials say the kiosks would especially benefit customers who do not have their payments automatically withdrawn from their checking accounts, don’t have checking accounts or who do not have computers or internet access.
Right now, Water Sewer Business Administration offers five ways to pay: online, by mail, in person, by bank draft or over the phone.
Individuals who pay in cash only can pay their bills in person, at the business administration office at Metrocenter Mall. That option was temporarily unavailable earlier this year, when the office was shut down due to COVID.
“It was apparent we needed to find a solution, because don’t know what’s coming with the pandemic,” Lindsay said. “We need an alternative.”
Plans are still in the preliminary stages, but public works has been in talks with Chicago-based CityBase. Company officials spoke with the council committee yesterday.
Public Works Deputy Director Carla Dazet said the city was looking at installing eight devices at strategic points.
Right now, those points include Jackson Municipal Court, the Warren Hood Building, the Jackson Medical Mall and at the Water Sewer Business Administration, for individuals seeking to make payments when the offices are closed.
“It is scalable. We can buy 10 boxes, six boxes today, and say we need 15 more and they can literally cut and paste the software into a new box and pit on a truck,” Dazet explained.
Lindsay cautioned that numerous details still must be worked out. On top of determining locations, the city would have to determine how many kiosks are needed, whether the city would purchase or lease the devices and who would service them.
It was also not known if kiosks would accept cash payments only, or cash and credit card payments.
As far as final locations, Lindsay said council members also would be making recommendations as well.
No proposal had been presented to the council for consideration.
